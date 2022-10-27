Girls volleyball: Indian Creek falls to Marquette in regional semifinal

For the second time this year, Marquette and Indian Creek went three sets in a match. But unlike their regular-season meeting, Marquette came out on top Saturday in a Class 2A Aurora Christian Regional semifinal.
The Timberwolves’ season came to an end with a 23-25, 25-21, 25-22 loss. In the third set, IC (22-11-3) led early and still was clinging to a 17-15 lead. Marquette eventually took a 20-19 lead and held on for the win.
Audrey Witte had 12 kills and 17 digs in the loss. Geena Sanford added eight digs and 13 assists, while Audriana DeClue had 27 digs and three aces. Madison Bogle had seven kills, and Izzy Turner had 13 digs and 10 assists.
Marquette will face Aurora Christian for the title Thursday.