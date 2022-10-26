Volleyball: Indian Creek opens postseason with sweep of Somonauk

AURORA — Having faced Somonauk already this year, Indian Creek senior Geena Sanford said the Timberwolves came out with high energy and knocked off the Bobcats in the Class 1A Aurora Christian Regional quarterfinal round.
The 25-11, 25-13 win pushes the No. 5 Timberwolves (22-10-3) into a semifinal match against No. 3 Marquette with the winner facing either No. 15 Leland or No. 9 Aurora Christian in the final on Thursday.
“We think oh we beat them once already in the season,” said Sanford, who had six assists in the win. “But now is when it really matters. We have to keep going on and we really want that regional title. It’s really important to every one of us out there.”
First-year IC coach Matt Orstead said the team did what it needed to do to secure the victory.
“I think we had almost like first-game-of-regional jitters,” Orstead said. “We’d seen them before, we knew they’d give us a challenge, but as long as we play our game it would be OK. We got the job done.”
The Timberwolves knocked off Marquette earlier this year in a three-set match in Shabbona.
“[Wednesday] is going to be a tough game,” Orstead said. “They’re a great team, they run a great program and they’re rolling. They finished the season out really strong and beat some really good teams. We’re going to have to play our best volleyball to get a win against them.”
Audrey Witte had seven digs and six kills for the Timberwolves, Allie Peterson had five kills and two blocks, and Audriana DeClue had eight digs and three aces.
Amelia Grace had four aces for the Bobcats (7-19) and Josie Rader had a pair of kills.
“We definitely went out and fought against them,” Somonauk coach Aleesha Carlson said. “The last time we played them in the regular season was not good. This was definitely a better game against them. They had some good, long rallies, they were doing a good job getting some digs against their really good attackers.”
With only three seniors on the roster, Carlson is optimistic about a turnaround next season.
“I think going into next season we’ll be a much, much stronger team having had this season of young girls on varsity under our belt,” Carlson said. “We didn’t have as many wins as we were hoping for but it’s been a building to next year kind of season.”