First-game comeback leads to second-game rout as Sycamore sweeps Rochelle

The Sycamore Spartans’ blowout victory in Game 2 closed out 2-0 win against the Rochelle Hubs on Tuesday, 25-23, 25-13
The Spartans had a bunch of errors to start the game and that would cause them to be down for the majority of the game. Sycamore had trouble serving the ball.
“We need to make sure we are smarter when we are going out there to play,” Sycamore coach Jennifer Charles said.
The Hubs would take their biggest lead at 11-4 after going on an 7-0 run. Sycamore would build momentum to make the game close but could not take a lead.
Sycamore would keep battling later in the game to only be down 21-18. Sycamore’s comeback would cause Rochelle to call a timeout.
After the timeout, the Spartans would finally take the lead after junior Reese Morgan’s block. After finally taking the lead the Spartans didn’t look back and won 25-23.
“Our consistent serving runs helped us come back to win the game,” Laci Neece said.
In the second game, the Spartans completely dominated the Hubs. The runs started early in the game and continued throughout, and this time the serving was improved.
“Making our serves definitely helps us stay in the lead,” Morgan said.
The Hubs couldn’t create offense for themselves after having a good offensive performance in the first game.
“In high school, we live and breathe by serving and passing,” Charles said. “If those two things are in place and are setters are in the system, it will be a game changer.”