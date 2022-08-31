Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Tuesday, Aug. 30

DeKalb senior cross country runner Riley Newport earned himself an early-season invite title Tuesday with a first-place finish at the Sycamore Invite.
Newport crossed the finish line in 15 minutes, 32.7 seconds – 7.3 seconds ahead of Sterling’s Dale Johnson.
Kaneland’s Evan Nosek finished third in 15:53.4, and Sycamore’s Naif Al Harby was seventh (16:30.4).
Sycamore finished third in the team standings with 119 points. Glenbard South was first with 68 points, followed by Bevidere North with 83. Kaneland (175) was seventh, and DeKalb (252) was 10th.
Sycamore had four runners in the top 30 of the 15-team invite: Al Harby (7th), Ethan Solfisberg (14th), Corey Goff (21st) and Caden Emmert (28th).
Kaneland’s David Valkanov finished 12th.
Girls cross country
Sycamore Invite: At Kishwaukee College in Malta, Sycamore’s Hayley King turned in the top time for a local runner with a 17th-place finish in 21:01.
DeKalb’s Brenda Aquino was close behind in 19th.
Dixon won the team title with 40 points. Rosary (66) took second, and Hampshire (98) was third.
Girls volleyball
Genoa-Kingston 2, St. Charles North 0: At Genoa, Alayna Pierce helped the Cogs (4-0) remain unbeaten with 11 kills and six digs in a 25-20, 25-16 nonconference win over the North Stars.
Mia Wise directed the offense with 16 assists. Lily Mueller had three kills and one block, Hannah Langton had 11 digs and four assists, and Kaitlyn Rahn added three kills and four digs.
Hinckley-Big Rock 2, Leland 0: At Leland, the Royals (3-3, 1-0) opened their Little Ten schedule with a 25-10, 25-9 win.
Madaline Hogan had a big night at the service line with 18 points and 10 aces.
Sycamore 2, Stillman Valley 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans captured a nonconference win in straight sets, 25-19, 26-24.
Indian Creek 2, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Shabbona, the Timberwolves rolled to a nonconference win, 25-9, 25-20.
Boys soccer
Crystal Lake Central 1, DeKalb 0: At Crystal Lake, the Barbs (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season in nonconference action.
Boys golf
Stillman Valley 173, Genoa-Kingston 192: At Swan Hills in Belvidere, the Cogs fell in a Big Northern dual. Landon Ritchie fired a match-best 38 to lead G-K. Brycen Lavender shot 50.
Girls golf
Genoa-Kingston 202, Stillman Valley 211: At Swan Hills in Belvidere, the Cogs tied their best team score in the past five years en route to Big Northern dual win.
Aleia Lauer and Taylor Rhoads each shot 46, Cortlyn Tetzloff followed with 51, and Emma Rhoads shot 59.
Hinckley-Big Rock 210, Westmont 229: At Indian Oaks in Shabbona, Evelyn Lauer shot a 51 to lead the Royals and earn co-medalist honors. She was followed closely by Lilianna Martinez (52), Abby Entas (53) and Lily Day (54).
Girls swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore co-op 88, Sterling 82: At DeKalb, Molly Allison took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.10) and 500 freestyle (5:39.10) to help the DeKalb-Sycamore co-op team to a win in its home opener.
Rebecca Nenonen won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.58 and took second in the 200 individual medley (2:34.12). Julia Rasmussen won the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.88. Nicole Skrzypek took second in the 50 free (26.07) and 100 free (58.97).