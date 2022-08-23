2022 Daily Chronicle Volleyball Preview Capsules

DeKalb
Coach: Nicole Lambert (third season)
2021 record: 14-18, 3-7 in DVC (fifth)
Top returners: Ella Swanson, sr, OH; Kailey Porter, sr., MB; Addy Levine, sr., L; Mia Adeoti, sr., L
Key newcomers: Isabelle Smith, fr., MB; Camryn Hilliard, fr., MB
Worth noting: The Barbs have a very experienced team made up of all seniors and two freshmen. The Barbs have a strong back line that is comfortable in their spots. The Barbs are working toward getting stronger on the first contact as they work in the freshmen. They have height and potential to grow so they should improve on last season’s record. … “They have experience and the desire to really play hard for each other,” Lambert said. " With the addition of two freshmen to our roster, we have a unique blend of talent and experience. Time after time they’ve proven that they’re tough and ready to grind. I’m excited to see them compete.”
Sycamore
Coach: Jennifer Charles (seventh season)
2021 record: 24-12, 12-2 in I8 (second)
Top returners: Laci Neece, jr., OH; Grace Litchardt, jr., OPP; Cecilia Jackson, sr., S; Finley Jackson, sr., OH/OPP
Key newcomers: Jaycie Funderburg, jr., MB; Ava Carpenter, so., OH
Worth noting: The Spartans lost a lot of height and senior leadership from last season’s second-place Interstate 8 team, but they have a lot of experience in both varsity and AAU. If the Spartans can get their defense in place, they should be poised for another successful season. ... “This team is my most experienced team,” Charles said. “I am excited to see them compete this year and watch them battle within our conference.”
Genoa-Kingston
Coach: Keith Foster (13th season)
2021 record: 36-2, 8-1 in BNC (first), regional champions
Top returners: Lily Mueller, sr., MH; Alayna Pierce, jr., OH; Hannah Langton, so., L; Alivia Keegan, jr., S; Kailey Kline, sr., OH/DS
Key newcomers: Mia Wise, so., S/OH/DS; Rylie Stoffregan, jr., MB/OPP
Worth noting: The Cogs are loaded again this season with five returning starters who made the all-conference team last season. They should be at the top of the conference again and have their sights set on competing in the state tournament. … “With an improved competitive schedule we expect to compete with all of the area teams and be a competitor in the Big Northern Conference and the state series,” Foster said.
Hiawatha
Coach: Jason Haack (second season)
2021 record: 8-15, 1-9 in Little 10
Top returners: Crystal Haack, sr., S; Brooklyn Rylko, so., MB; Madison Krumriede, so., OP; Calli Emerich, jr., MB
Key newcomers: Nelly Delvalle, so., DS; Delaney Wood, fr., RS
Worth noting: The Hawks were a much-improved team last season, despite finishing last in the conference. The Hawks return most of the starters from last year’s team, so they should be able to build on their experience in Jason Haack’s second season in charge. … “I have a great group of girls that are willing to work hard and get better every day,” Haack said. “I have a fairly young group, but most are returning from last year’s team.”
Hinckley-Big Rock
Coach: Doug Brewington (second season)
2021 record: 15-18-1, 4-6 in L10 (sixth)
Top returners: ILY Hunt, so. MB/OH; Brynn Gawel, jr., OH
Key newcomers: Courtlyn Brockway, so., OH; Anna Herrmann, fr., S; Hannah Liakas, fr.,DS
Worth noting: The Royals have a young core of juniors who started last season as sophomores, so they have varsity experience despite their youth. That experience will help as they work younger players into the rotation. They may not start strong early but should get better as the season goes along. … “We were young and skilled last year but lacked the varsity-level hitting power to be able to beat the top teams on our schedule,” Brewington said. “The girls are a year older, year stronger and hit the weight room, so we’re seeing harder hit balls, which we’ll need to compete in that next tier. "
Indian Creek
Coach: Matt Orstead ( first season)
2021 record: 19-13-2, 8-2 in L10 (third)
Top returners: Audrey Witte, sr. , OH; Geena Sanford, jr., S, Audriana DeClue, jr., DS/L
Key newcomers: Alexandrea Edwards, jr., MB; Allie Peterson, so., MB
Worth noting: For the first time in two decades the Timberwolves will have a new coach. Matt Orstead moves into the top spot after years of being an assistant. The Timberwolves again will be near the top of the conference thanks to senior scoring and young defense. … “I have confidence knowing the team is solid all-around,” Orstead said. “We’ll compete no matter where we are or who we play. We’re never out of a game.”
Kaneland
Coach: Cynthia Violett (21st season)
2021 record: 34-4, 14-0 in I8 (first), regional champions
Top returners: Meredith Milz, sr., S; Breanna Ebert, sr., S; Tori VanderVoorn, sr., DS
Key newcomers: Rosie Karl, jr., OH; Sophie Knazur, jr., MH; Mia Vassallo, jr., L
Worth noting: The Knights were almost unstoppable last season with a group of seasoned seniors. While that group is gone, the next group of juniors didn’t lose a game as freshmen or sophomores, so the Knights are reloading rather than rebuilding. Expect them to be in contention for the conference crown again this season. …”We’re a young team this year with only four seniors on the team,” Violett said. “We’re very scrappy and defensively strong. Even though we’re a young team, we’re still going to be very competitive in our conference and postseason.”