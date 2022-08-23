Daily Chronicle 2022 Volleyball Preview: Five players to watch

Kailey Porter, DeKalb, sr.
Porter made the Daily Chronicle All-Area second-team last season and should make a push to make the first team this year. She is one of a large group of seniors on the Barbs who are looking to help the team make a move in the DVC standings. She has the height and ability to be a force for the Barbs.
Alayna Pierce, Genoa-Kingston, jr.
Pierce had a dominant season last year with 355 kills and 225 digs. She was named Daily Chronicle All-Area first team, BNC first team and was the MVP of the Plano tournament. She has verbally committed to Tennessee Tech. She was also named all-conference her freshman year. She will be the centerpiece of a Cogs’ team looking to repeat as conference champions.
Audrey Witte, Indian Creek, sr.
Witte is already a three-time all-conference selection and was an all-area honorable mention last season. She led the Timberwolves with 195 kills and added 35 blocks. She will once again be at the center of the Timberwolves’ attack.
ILY Hunt, Hinckley-Big Rock, jr.
Hunt had a breakout season as a sophomore for the Royals last year. She was named to the Daily Chronicle All-Area second team and made the all-tournament teams at the Plano and Somonauk tournaments. She finished with 235 kills and 60 blocks.
Laci Neese, Sycamore, jr.
Neese is a three-year varsity starter for the Spartans on the outside. She was honorable mention all-conference last season and a Daily Chronicle all-area honorable mention. She should have more chances to shine this season as one of the primary scorers on the team.