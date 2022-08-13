2022 Daily Chronicle Boys Golf Preview: Team-by-team capsules

DeKalb Barbs
Coach: Brad Kerkman
Top returners: Andrew Smith, sr.; T.J. Fontana, jr.
Key newcomers: Aiden Lange, so.; Jonah Keck, so.; Daniel Rowan, Jr., so.
Worth noting: The team has only one senior, but Kerkman said he’s excited about this sophomore class, with Lange, Keck and Rowan all getting experience last year at the varsity level. The season started with not only a big tournament in Rockford on Thursday but a trip this weekend to the Den at Fox Creek in Bloomington, home of the state tournament. The team also hosts the Mark Rolfing Cup on Aug. 22. With a year of growth under their belts, Kerkman said he’s excited to see what the young team can do.
Sycamore Spartans
Coach: Dan Wheeler
Top returners: Ethan Fischer, sr.; Josh Melms, sr.; Nick Zurko, sr.; Evan Borowitz, sr.; Luther Swedberg, jr.
Key newcomers: none
Worth noting: The team graduated senior leader David Beatty, but Wheeler said there’s a foursome of three-year varsity players in Fischer, Melms, Zurko and Borowitz to provide plenty of experience, and Swedberg is poised to make a leap. Sawyer Webb and Matthew Loos are both juniors who might crack the top five as well. Wheeler said he expects Kaneland and Ottawa to once again be the cream of the Interstate 8 crop but expects his team to be competitive.
Kaneland Knights
Coach: Patrick Carter
Top returners: Gabe Gooch, sr.; Rocco Rosati, sr.
Key newcomers: Wes Hollis, jr.; Bradley Frank, jr.
Worth noting: Three players from the Daily Chronicle All-Area first team have graduated, including player of the year Josh Pehl. There’s a bunch of new talent on the course as the Knights look to defend their regional title. Carter is in his first year as the head coach after longtime head coach Mark Meyer stepped down.
Genoa-Kingston Cogs
Coach: Mike Lauer and Kyle Carbone
Top returners: Landon Ritchie, jr.; Amir Mullens, sr.; Ethan Egle, jr.; Christian Goodall, sr.
Key newcomers: Brycen Lavender, jr.
Worth noting: Lauer said Ritchie will be the No. 1 by a wide margin this year. He was shooting in the low 40s last year and has improved his game. He’s yet to make sectionals, so that’s his goal for the season. The team also has some future depth with five freshmen playing at the lower levels.
Indian Creek Timberwolves
Coach: Dave Olson
Top returner: Sam Genslinger, sr.
Key newcomers: None.
Worth noting: Although there are 12 players out this year, Olson said his lineup beyond Gensligner is wide open. He said he’s going to figure out his top six on a meet-to-meet basis this year.
Hinckley-Big Rock Royals
Coach: Matt Olsen
Top returners: Ben Hintzsche, sr.; Saje Beane, jr.; Max Hintzsche, so.
Key newcomers: Lucas Kyrstozek, jr.; Logan Pawlik-Dolen, so.; Matthew Badal, fr.
Worth noting: Olsen said Ben Hintzsche is looking good this year, and Beane is a consistent force after two seasons on the varsity team. Max Hintzsche is poised for a leap, and the last three spots are up for grabs, although Badal has had a strong offseason and may grab a spot.