May 26, 2022
Shaw Local
Prep Sports

Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Jimmy Amptmann

By Eddie Carifio
Sycamore's Jimmy Amptmann connects for a hit against Belvidere at the Class 3A Regional on May 25 , 2022 in Belvidere

Jimmy Amptmann

Baseball | Junior

Why Amptmann was selected

Amptmann hit a big three-run home run against Dixon after pitching a 10-strikeout gem against Sterling on Monday. In an online poll, he beat Indian Creek track and field athlete Brooke Probst, Kaneland track and field athlete Jessica Phillip and the DeKalb 4x400-meter relay team.

On what was working:

“Sterling I just came in, I was focused and I was ready to throw some strikes and get our team some innings, eat up some innings. And then against Dixon our team was in the game, we fought hard and I just did what I could. I’m always trying to line drive up the middle every single time. I was trying to do that and I put it over the fence.”

The Spartans handed Dixon their second loss of the year in what turned out to be the regular-season finale for Sycamore. Amptmann on how that carries over to the postseason, which started Wednesday:

“It felt amazing just to give us some confidence. We’re at the most confident you can be right now, I think 12 straight wins. And now we’re looking to not lose.”

On heading into the postseason with high expectations:

“We’re looking to control what we can control and play our baseball.”