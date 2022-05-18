Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Chelsea Born

Chelsea Born
Sycamore
Softball | Senior
Why Born was selected
The slugger had a huge end to the week for the Spartans, going 6 for 11 with a homer, three doubles and five RBIs in three games against Dixon, G-K and Rosary – all wins. In an online poll she beat Indian Creek field athlete Brooke Probst, DeKalb field athlete Toriano Tate and Kaneland field athlete Eli Pflipsen.
On what was working:
“Honestly it was just getting the ball in play. I’ve been in a slump the last few weeks, but I know I have the team and the coaches behind me. Failure is part of the game and becoming a better hitter. I just focused on getting the ball in play, then mentally it just hit me. It’s been a big confidence booster.”
Trailing, 6-0, and being no-hit by Dixon, Born homered and started a Sycamore comeback:
“It really just sparked a fire and got us going. It was like, OK let’s go ladies. It started the train and got us more confidence the rest of the game.”
On how the team feels heading into the postseason, even with slugger Paige Collie hurt and her playoff status unknown:
“I think we all feel pretty good, especially with our win streak [five games]. There’s a really good team atmosphere and we all understand each other in personal ways, not just on the field. We’re a little bummed we don’t have Paige since she got hurt, but we’re hoping she can get back on her feet as soon as she can. If we stay how we are now, we’ll be fine.”