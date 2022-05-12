Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Tommy Townsend

Tommy Townsend, Sycamore
Baseall | Junior
Why Townsend was selected
In three games the Sycamore slugger went 5 for 9 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. He also pitched two scoreless innings on Saturday, allowing just one hit. In an online poll he beat DeKalb shot putter Jayme Redmond, DeKalb soccer player Natalie Rosenow and Indian Creek track athlete Cole Oleson.
On what was working:
“Everything was just really clicking. I felt pretty good. I was just trying to go up to the plate and put a good swing on the ball. I found success more than I didn’t. It was a good week.”
On winning the Interstate 8:
“This was one of our big goals at the beginning of the season and it feels good to accomplish it.”
On expectations for the postseason:
“We’re all really just trying to come out to the baseball field and get better every day. The end goal is to win state. Were just working hard to get there.”