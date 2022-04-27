Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Sycamore’s Matthew Lojko

Matthew Lojko, Sycamore
Track and field | Senior
Why Lojko was selected
The track and field athlete won the 110 hurdles on Saturday at Kaneland’s invitational, setting a personal best of 15.98. He was also second in the 300 hurdles in 43.46, a season-best. In an online poll, he beat Sycamore soccer player Ella Shipley, Genoa-Kingston soccer player Ben Younker and DeKalb track athlete Toriano Tate.
On what was working:
“In the 110 hurdles, the thing that helped me the most was the wind was not as bad. The wind has been really bad and there’s been a lot of bad weather. It wasn’t too bad Saturday. So the form I’ve been working on has really been my top priority and it really all came together.”
On the weather this spring:
“It has been very rough. Two weeks ago I was running with a 25-mile-per-hour wind into my face. It’s a tough challenge all season facing this wind.”
On his expectations going into the postseason:
“I just want to keep PR-ing and dropping times. Hopefully, I’ll keep seeing that the next couple weeks and the sectional is coming up in three weeks. Hopefully, I can place at the top there and see where it goes from there. I look forward to continuing to excel at my events.”