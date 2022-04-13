April 13, 2022
Shaw Local
Prep Sports

Daily Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Hinckley-Big Rock’s Ben Hintzsche

By Eddie Carifio
Ben Hintzsche bats in a game early in the 2022 baseball season. (Karen Levandowski)

Ben Hintzsche, Hinckley-Big Rock

Baseball | Junior

Why Hintzsche was selected

He had a monster game in a conference win over IMSA, driving in three runs and hitting a home run. In an online poll he beat out Sycamore slugger Jimmy Amptmann, DeKalb pitcher Jackson Kees and Indian Creek catcher Amiliea Konen.

On what was working:

“We haven’t really gotten outside to practice much so we’ve been hitting the cage, hitting the cage, then hitting the cage some more. Hitting is contagious and everyone else was hitting.”

On the team’s early success, starting 6-0 (and 5-0 in the Little 10):

“Obviously we’ve been practicing hard and staying locked in. That’s our motto, locked in. We’ve had a couple games canceled but we’re excited to get to where we want to be at the end of the year.”

On his expectations for the season:

“Our goal is to win a regional. We’re capable of doing that if we play well at the right time.”