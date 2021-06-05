Daily Chronicle high school sports roundup for Friday, June 4

Kaneland’s baseball team brought out the offense in its Class 3A regional semifinal Friday, beating visiting Belvidere, 18-4.

Sycamore 13, Sandwich 0: At Sycamore, four pitchers combined on a five-inning two-hitter for the Spartans in the Class 3A regional semifinal.

Byron Blaise, Jules Breidenbach (1 for 1, three RBIs) and Hunter Britz all doubled for Sycamore. Owen Piazza was 2 for 3.

Harlem 10, DeKalb 8: At Harlem, Jack Keck hit a three-run home run in the seventh to close the gap in a Class 4A regional semifinal, but the Barbs gave up six runs in the second.

DeKalb ends its season at 4-21.

WRESTLING

Kaneland splits: At Oswego East, Kaneland defeated the host Wolves, 54-28, and lost to West Aurora, 46-21.

Against Oswego East, the Knights got wins from Kamron Scholl, Cameron Phillips, Ella Kuffel, Caden Grabowski, Christian Duffing, Grant Baldridge, Diego Serriteno, Miles Ripper and Nate Diaz.

Against West Aurora, Kaneland received wins again from Scholl, Phillips, Kuffel, Grabowski, Duffing, Baldridge, Serriteno, Ripper and Diaz.

Sycamore 54, La Salle-Peru 21: At Sycamore, the Spartans won the Interstate 8 Conference dual meet.