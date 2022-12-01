Election error in DeKalb County caught by Illinois State Board of Elections

SYCAMORE – The Illinois State Board of Elections found an error in the midterm election results posted for DeKalb County, according to DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Douglas Johnson.

The results were identified and corrected after they were posted to the county’s through Election Systems and Software, officials said Wednesday. The amended vote counts have turned one seat on the DeKalb County Board, as Republican Laurie Emmer will retain her office for District 4.

“When [Illinois State Board of Elections] started going through it they saw a discrepancy and they called us up and said ‘contact your vendor and see what you did here, what’s up,’” Johnson, a Republican, said.

According to a Wednesday news release from Johnson, vote by mail ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election were added twice by a vote by mail vendor, Election Systems and Software.

“The Vote by Mail votes were uploaded, but to the wrong column. The Vote by Mail votes were uploaded to the Early Voting results. Then the Vote by Mail votes were uploaded to the Vote by Mail column. Which means that Vote by Mail votes were originally added twice,” Johnson wrote in the news release.

Johnson said he was asked by a reporter on election night where the vote by mail ballots were, and he said he recalled saying they’d been lumped in with the early voting ballots.

“And I was correct at the time but the next morning the vendor came back in to go back over stuff and he’s like ‘Oh my, I didn’t upload the vote by mails’ because the column was zero,” Johnson said. “So he went ahead and uploaded them, which he shouldn’t have done.”

The error has been corrected and results have been updated, according to DeKalb County documents.

Elections Systems & Software did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

Error changes result of County Board District 4 race

The discovery of the tabulation error means incumbent Republican Laurie Emmer will now retain her seat on the DeKalb County board, besting newcomer Brett Johansen, a Democrat who’d appeared to clinch his first elected post.

“Wow it’s going to take me a bit to process this cause I honestly thought I was off the board,” Emmer said hours after finding out she’d won her reelection bid.

Emmer found out about the changed election results through an email sent by Johnson and then a short while later received a call from him, clarifying the situation. Emmer said before the call she wasn’t sure she believed it.

DeKalb County Clerk Doug Johnson announced through a news release on Nov. 30, 2022 – his last day in office – the Illinois State Board of Elections "found an error in the election uploads for DeKalb County's results" in the Nov. 8, 2022 midterm election. The picture was taken on Nov. 22, 2021. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Emmer said she was pleasantly surprised by the change in election results but she also empathized with her competitor who had an experience opposite to hers.

“I feel bad for Brett Johansen because he’d thought he’d won,” Emmer said. “I’m happy but I also feel bad that, you know, how this went down.”

Johansen was previously listed as one of the two winners of the DeKalb County Board District 4 race. Though Emmer’s claimed her seat once again, Democrats are still poised to take the majority on the board for the first time since 2014.

According to county documents, as of 7 p.m. on Nov. 9 Johansen had received 1,693 votes – 38 more than Emmer, at the time.

Emmer said between Nov. 9 and Nov. 30 she was sad to lose her seat on the County Board but “figured the voters spoke.”

After updated results were posted on Nov. 30, Johansen’s tally was down to 1,445, putting him last in a four-person race for District 4′s two County Board seats.

Johansen did not immediately respond to request for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Emmer, who officially received 1,540 votes, will serve on the DeKalb County Board for District 4 alongside Stewart Ogilvie, a Democrat. Neither Johansen nor Elizabeth Lundeen, a Republican, succeeded in their bid to join the Dekalb County Board.

“I feel very good that the state election board is there to catch these issues,” Emmer said. “I would like to learn what happened with the vendor so that this doesn’t happen again in the future.”

Johnson said he’s also pleased with the ability of the Illinois State Board of Elections’ ability to catch the error.

“And that’s why we have all these checks and balances to do things like this. So the process worked,” Johnson said.

Johnson said the vending error did not affect the results of any other race in DeKalb County but did increase the spread between some candidates.

With the updated results Republican Tasha Sims won the election to become Dekalb County’s next Clerk and Recorder by more than 2,000 votes. On Nov. 9, Sims was ahead of Democratic candidate Linh Nguyen by about 500 ballots.

Johnson said the spread of votes between candidates “does matter to us politicians.”