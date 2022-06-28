It’s Primary Election Day: Here’s what DeKalb County voters need to know

DeKalb County voters head to the Illinois Primary Election polls Tuesday to select their preferred political party candidates who hope to clinch a ballot spot in the November General Election.

Since the last election, legislative lines were redrawn across the state and in local races, so voters should keep in mind redistricting boundaries as they cast their ballots. In Nov. 2021, the DeKalb County Board unanimously voted to approve a new DeKalb County district map, which can be found at dekalbcounty.org.

For information about voting and polling locations, visit the DeKalb County Elections Office’s website, dekalb.il.clerkserve.com, or read the FAQs for DeKalb County voters. Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

To read about the candidates before you hit the polls, go to shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/election.

Illinois House of Representatives

Before redistricting, DeKalb County was represented by two districts: the 70th District, held by Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, and the 90th District, held by Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Rochelle.

With the new lines drawn, the county will be represented by five different legislators.

District 70 runs north of Sycamore, south into Somonauk and east into Pingree Grove, Elburn and Sugar Grove, but does not include downtown DeKalb. Keicher seeks reelection unopposed.

District 74 includes western DeKalb and some of Waterman and runs south into LaSalle and west into Morrison. Dixon Mayor and Republican Liando “Li” Arellano Jr. will face off against Republican Brad Fritts of Dixon.

District 75 includes northwestern Sandwich, Somonauk and Lake Holiday and runs south to Seneca and Morris and east to include Plano, Yorkville, southern Oswego and northwestern Minooka and Channahon. Candidates for the district include incumbent Rep. David Welter, R-Morris, and Rep. Jed Davis of Newark.

District 76 includes downtown DeKalb and Northern Illinois University and travels south along Route 23 to include Ottawa, Oglesby and Peru. Candidates for the district include incumbent Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Morris, and Rep. Jason Haskell of Peru.

District 89 includes northwestern Sycamore, Genoa, Kingston, Kirkland, southwestern Cherry Valley and Oregon and runs west to the Iowa border and north to the Wisconsin border. Candidates for the district include Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, who represents District 71, and Rep. Victoria Onorato of Byron.

Illinois State Senate

Under the new redistricting, DeKalb County is located in four senate districts.

Senate District 37 includes western DeKalb south along Waterman Road to Interstate 80 into Ottawa and LaSalle, a section south to the edge of Peoria and west to the Iowa border. Candidates include incumbent Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, and Rep. Brett Nicklaus of Dixon.

Senate District 35 includes Sycamore, south to Somonauk and east into Pingree Grove, Elburn and Sugar Grove and north to the Wisconsin border, including east Rockford. Candidates include incumbent Sen. Dave Syverson, R-Rockford, and Winnebago County Rep. Chairperson Eli Nicolosi of Loves Park.

Senate District 38 includes downtown DeKalb and Northern Illinois University and south down Route 23 to include Ottawa, Oglesby and LaSalle, also including Sandwich, Somonauk, Lake Holiday, south to Seneca and Morris and east to Plano, Yorkville, southern Oswego and northwestern Minooka and Channahon. Incumbent Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is running unopposed.

Senate District 45 includes northwestern Sycamore, Genoa, Kingston, Kirkland, southwestern Cherry Valley and Oregon and runs west to the Iowa border and north to the Wisconsin border.

Rep. Andrew Chesney of Freeport, who serves in the Illinois House of Representatives for the 89th District, is running unopposed.

DeKalb County Board

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s elections.

DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1 includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships. Candidates include Republicans Maureen Little, Bradley Robert Belanger, Lawrence West and Jordan Dobberstein and Democrat Fred Hall.

District 2 includes Genoa Township and a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly north of Peace Road. Candidates include Republicans Kathy Lampkins and Patrick Deutsch.

District 3 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64. Republican Tim Bagby is running unopposed.

District 4 is a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road. Candidates include Democrats Stewart Ogilvie and Brett Johansen and Republican Laurie Emmer.

District 5 includes a portion of Cortland Township south of Bethany Road and Route 64, a portion of DeKalb Township south of Fairview Drive and east of Peace Road, and north portions of Afton and Pierce Townships north of Perry Road. Candidates include Democrat Benjamin Haier and Republican Savannah Ilenikhena.

District 6 is the northwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Lincoln Highway and west of Glidden Road. Democrat Rukisha Crawford is running unopposed.

District 7 is the central portion of DeKalb Township that encompasses downtown DeKalb north of Lincoln Highway and west of First Street. Candidates include Democrats C. Scott Campbell and Terri Mann-Lamb.

District 8 is a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road. Candidates include Republicans William “Bill” Cummings and Dianne E. Leifheit and Democrats Chris Porterfield and Michelle Pickett.

District 9 is a portion of DeKalb Township that is south of Sycamore Road, west of Peace Road and north of Fairview Drive. Candidates include Democrats Ellingsworth Webb and Jim Luebke.

District 10 is the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street. Candidates include Democrats Mary Lee Cozad and Craig S. Roman.

District 11 includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road. Candidates include Democrat Shell (Celeste) Deyoung Dunn and Republicans Karen Cribben and Roy E. Plote.

District 12 includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road. Candidates include Republicans Jerry Osland and John Frieders.

Changes between the new map and the previous map include District 1 no longer encompassing the Shabbona area; instead it will now include the Kingston area. District 2 now encompasses northern Sycamore Township and all of Genoa Township but no longer Kingston Township. District 3 covers most of northern Sycamore but only the southern half of Sycamore Township. District 5 now includes all of Cortland, the DeKalb County portion of Maple Park and the northern halves of Afton and Pierce townships; and District 11 now includes the Shabbona area.

For any questions regarding your district, contact the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s office at 815-895-7147 or email elections@dekalbcounty.org.