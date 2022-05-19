Early voting in DeKalb County begins in Sycamore

SYCAMORE - DeKalb County residents trekked out to Sycamore Thursday for the start of early voting ahead of the June 28 Primary Election.

As of 1 p.m., 36 DeKalb County residents cast their ballots at the county’s Legislative Center, 200 N. Main St., said officials with the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

Voters will also get a chance to cast their ballots with a new feature this year: New voting booths with four voting stations including a table outfitted to be accessible for voters with disabilities.

New voting booths are ready on the first day of early voting Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the polling place in the DeKalb County Legislative Center in Sycamore. Any registered voter in DeKalb County may choose to vote early, in person or through the mail, ahead of the June 28 primary election. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Peggy Carey, who works in the legislative center’s court services department, cast her ballot Thursday and didn’t have to go far.

“I work in the building which makes it very easy” she said.

In-person early voting continues in Sycamore only at the Legislative Center’s Gathertorium through June 17. Voting booths are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I encourage everyone to vote early because there are no lines, you don’t have to stand,” said Carey. “Just come here, vote and leave.”

Additional early voting locations won’t open until June 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily through June 24 at the DeKalb Township Building, 2323 S. Fourth St. in DeKalb, the Kingston Friendship Center, 120 Main St. in Kingston, and the Sandwich Public Library, 925 S. Main St. in Sandwich.

Northern Illinois University’s Holmes Student Center will be open for early voting from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 through June 23.

If you are a resident of DeKalb County and not sure if you are registered to vote, or want to know your polling place location, view a sample ballot or identify your voting districts, visit www.elections.il.gov/.

