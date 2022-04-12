Vote by mail applications sent out to DeKalb County voters ahead of election

SYCAMORE - DeKalb County residents should expect to see their applications to vote by mail in their mailbox soon, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

The office sent out permanent applications for voting via mail to qualified registered voters recently as required under Illinois law.

According to a news release, the vote by mail program is not mandatory, but offers voters a chance to fill out the form and request an official ballot sent to them ahead of election day. Voters who choose the mail option for the Primary election in June must declare a political party.

If a voter doesn’t wish to vote by mail, they can discard the application and instead vote early or at their designated polling place on election day.

For more information on voting by mail or other election laws, visit the website of the State Board of Elections: www.elections.il.gov.



