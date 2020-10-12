Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, a health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School in Waukee, Iowa. South Dakota, Idaho and Iowa are seeing sky-high rates of tests coming back positive. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,742 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate increased from 4.2% to 4.3%. The state received the results of 47,579 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois now has seen 321,892 total cases of the virus and 8,997 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 6,355,261 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,764 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 12 patients over the last 24 hours. Of those, 377 were in intensive care units, and 153 were on ventilators.

Regional update:

Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 5.9%. Currently, 37% of medical/surgical beds are available and 46% of ICU beds.

Regional data from IDPH remains on a three-day lag, but within this region, McHenry County's seven-day positivity rate average has now climbed to 8.7%. It was 6% on Sept. 30.

Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, saw its rolling average rise to 5%.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased from 5.6% to 6.3%. Currently, 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 44% of ICU beds.

Specific to this region, Kane County's rolling seven-day positivity average is now 7.0%. It was 5.3% on Oct. 2.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 5.9%. Currently, 29% of the region’s medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased from 9.1% to 9.7%, still the highest rate of any of the state’s 11 regions. Currently, 40% of medical/surgical beds are available and 51% of ICU beds.

The North region (Region 1) is under additional COVID-19 mitigation measures from the IDPH as of Saturday, Oct. 3. If Region 1 continues to report positivity rates above 8%, further mitigation efforts may be taken. To return to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period.

Winnebago County, which is still conducting about half of the region's testing, saw its seven-day rolling positivity average rise to 10.4%. DeKalb County's average climbed to 8.6% positive. Whiteside County is down to 9.7% on its rolling average, while Lee County is at 10.1% for its average.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 5.2%. Currently, 38% of medical/surgical beds are available and 40% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen three days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases, an increase in both metrics. The region's positivity rate increased to 4.6%. Currently, 25% of medical/surgical beds are available and 30% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen five days of positivity increases and six days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 5.5%. Currently, 26% of medical/surgical beds are available and 31% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Clay County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+

• Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s

• Douglas County: 1 male 80s

• Fayette County: 1 male 70s

• Monroe County: 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 male 70s

• Richland County: 1 male 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 female 60s

• Will County: 1 male 70s