Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, October 5, 2020

Oswald O. Lopez, a health education worker for Aunt Martha's of Rockford speaks about the COVID-19 testing tent the organization has set up in Mt Morris. The team spent a couple hours in Forreston Monday before moving to Mt. Morris. (Alex Paschal)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,853 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate increased to 3.4%. The state received the results of 38,538 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois now has seen 303,394 total cases of the virus and 8,805 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 5,924,956 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,631 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increased of 110 over the past 24 hours. Of those, 382 were in intensive care units, and 155 were on ventilators.

Regional update

Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and zero days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased from 5.7% to 5.6%. Currently, 42% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased from 5.2% to 4.9%. Currently, 34% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased from 5.5% to 5.4%. Currently, 28% of the region’s medical/surgical beds are available and 30% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased from 8.7% to 8.5%, still the highest rate of any of the state’s 11 regions. Currently, 45% of medical/surgical beds are available and 56% of ICU beds.

The North region (Region 1) is under additional COVID-19 mitigation measures from the IDPH as of Saturday.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly from 5.2% to 5.1%. Currently, 43% of medical/surgical beds are available and 45% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen three days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased from 4.6% to 4.4%. Currently, 27% of medical/surgical beds are available and 32% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased from 5.2% to 4.9%. Currently, 27% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Champaign County: 1 female 90s

• Christian County: 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s

• DuPage County: 1 female 80s

• Fayette County: 1 male 90s

• Knox County: 1 male 50s

• Monroe County: 1 male 80s

• Wayne County: 1 male 50s

• Williamson County: 1 female 70s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100+