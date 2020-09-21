Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, September 21, 2020

Wine bottles lay in front of a sign demonstrating 6 feet distance or six wine bottles at the Vintage Illinois Wine Festival in Utica on Saturday. Masks and social distancing were required and vendors were spaced far apart. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,477 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate remained flat at 3.5%. The state received the results of 38,234 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois now has seen 275,735 total cases of the virus, and 8,457 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 5,143,387 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,436 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those hospitalized, 364 were in intensive care units and 153 were on ventilators.

Regional update

According to a July 15 update to Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

A region also may become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with more than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen one day of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 5.3%. Currently, 40% of medical/surgical beds and 53% of ICU beds are available.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate stayed the same at 5.5%. Currently, 30% of medical/surgical beds and 40% of ICU beds are available.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.7%. Currently, 28% of the region’s medical/surgical beds and 29% of its ICU beds are available.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 7.1%. Currently, 41% of medical/surgical beds and 49% of ICU beds are available.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen zero days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 5.6%. Currently, 39% of medical/surgical beds and 41% of ICU beds are available.

Chicago has seen two days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 4.7%. Currently, 23% of medical/surgical beds and 32% of ICU beds are available.

Suburban Cook County has seen two days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 4.6%. Currently, 27% of medical/surgical beds and 35% of ICU beds are available.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, visit the full IDPH dashboard online.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Ford County: 1 male 60s

• Macon County: 1 female 80s