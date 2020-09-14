Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, September 14, 2020

Signs remind staff and students that masks are required for entry at Grant Elementary and Marengo Community Middle Schools on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 in Marengo. (Matthew Apgar)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,373 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate decreased slightly to 3.6%. The state received the results of 35,930 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon.

Illinois now has seen 262,744 total cases of the virus and 8,314 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 4,771,796 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Saturday, Illinois had 1,431 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 335 were in intensive care units, and 131 were on ventilators.

Regional update

According to a July 15 update to Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 6.7%. Currently, 41% of medical/surgical beds are available and 56% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 5.8%. Currently, 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 7.3%.

Additional mitigation measures from the IDPH have been placed on the region after its positivity rate exceeded 8%. If it can hold below 8%, it will avoid additional mitigations. To return to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period. Currently, 33% of the region’s medical/surgical beds are available and 34% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate slightly decreased to 6.3%. Currently, 43% of medical/surgical beds are available and 46% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 6.5%. Currently, 42% of medical/surgical beds are available and 44% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen two days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 5.3%. Currently, 27% of medical/surgical beds are available and 39% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen three days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 6.0%. Currently, 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 34% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 female 70s

• Madison County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

• Randolph County: 1 female 80s

• Rock Island County: 1 male 60s