Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, August 31, 2020

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder walks past one of the images used by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to unveil a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a press conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The new $5 million awareness campaign will encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they're in public. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) (Justin L)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,668 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths Monday.

The state received the results of 47,379 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate decreased to 4.1%.

Illinois now has seen 235,023 total cases of the virus and 8,026 people have died. The state has conducted 4,064,161 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,492 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 347 were in intensive care units, and 157 were on ventilators.

Regional update:

According to a July 15 update to the governor’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 6.2%. Currently, 39% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 5.6%. Currently, 36% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 8.8%. Additional mitigation measures from the IDPH have been placed on the region and it has less than two weeks to get down below 8%, or it will face additional mitigations. To return to the standard Phase 4 restrictions, the region will need to maintain an average positivity rate of less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period. Currently, 29% of the region’s medical/surgical beds are available and 28% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased to 5.4%. Currently, 46% of medical/surgical beds are available and 47% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased to 6.8%. Currently, 43% of medical/surgical beds are available and 44% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases, a decrease in both metrics. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.6%. Currently, 26% of medical/surgical beds are available and 39% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 6.9%. Currently, 29% of medical/surgical beds are available and 36% of ICU beds.

Region 4, near St. Louis, has the state's worst positivity rate at 10.4%. Region 6, which includes Champaign, has the state's best positivity rate at 1.7%.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Bureau County: 1 male 40s

- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 female 70s

- Perry County: 1 male 90s