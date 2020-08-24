Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, August 24, 2020

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, along with Dr. Ngozi Ezike, left, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, Friday, May 22, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool) (Justin L)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,612 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths on Monday.

The state received the results of 36,155 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate remained flat at 4.2%.

Illinois now has seen 221,790 total cases of the virus and 7,888 people have died. A total of 3,740,191 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,529 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 334 were in the ICU and 141 were on ventilators.

Regional update:

According to a July 15 update to the governor’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.5%. Currently, 39% of medical/surgical beds are available and 53% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 5.8%. Currently, 33% of medical/surgical beds are available and 50% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 8.3%, the third straight day above the state’s fail-safe threshold of 8.0%. The region will have restrictions put on it this week that could include limiting capacity in restaurants and bars, among other mitigations, according to the state’s Restore Illinois plan. Currently, 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 30% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen six days of positivity increase and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 4.9%. Currently, 45% of medical/surgical beds are available and 52% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.9%. Currently, 35% of medical/surgical beds are available and 44% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen three days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 5.2%. Currently, 27% of medical/surgical beds are available and 43% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen five days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 6.7%. Currently, 32% of medical/surgical beds are available and 38% of ICU beds.

The Metro East region, which includes East St. Louis and is the only region under enhanced restrictions, saw its positivity rate decrease to 9.4%. It has about one week to get down to 6.5% positive, or it will face further restrictions.

Region 6, which includes Champaign County and the home of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, has seen a significant increase in testing with its saliva test. This region has the lowest positivity rate at 1.6%.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Iroquois County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 male 50s

Monroe County: 1 female 70s

Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s