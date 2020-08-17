Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, August 17, 2020

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker unveils a new mask awareness campaign called "It Only Works If You Wear It" during a press conference at the IEMA State Emergency Operations Center, Monday, August 3, 2020, in Springfield, Ill. The new $5 million awareness campaign will encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they're in public and will be advertised on broadcast and cable television, radio, billboards and social media to the communities with the greatest risk from COVID-19. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP) (Justin L)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,773 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths on Monday.

The state received the results of 38,246 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Monday afternoon. The seven-day rolling average of Illinois’ positivity rate went up for the second straight day to 4.2%.

Illinois now has seen 207,854 total cases of the virus and 7,756 people have died. A total of 3,405,097 tests have been conducted since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,544 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 340 were in the ICU and 126 were on ventilators.

Regional update

According to a July 15 update to Governor JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and only one day of hospital admission increases, a decrease in both metrics for the region. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.8%. Currently 42% of medical/surgical beds are available and 58% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased slightly to 4.8%. Currently 34% of medical/surgical beds are available and 47% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and six days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 6.8%. Currently 32% of medical/surgical beds are available and 37% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen two days of positivity increase and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 3.4%. Currently 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased slightly to 5.7%. Currently 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 46% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen four days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.0%. Currently 28% of medical/surgical beds are available and 42% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 6.0%. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 37% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s

- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s

- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s

- La Salle County: 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s

- McLean County: 1 female 60s

- Rock Island County: 1 female 100+

- Wabash County: 1 female 60s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s