Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, August 10, 2020

Illinois reported one death and 1,319 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state tested 32,353 people over the previous 24 hours. Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate remained flat at 4.1%. Illinois has now seen 195,399 total cases of the virus and 7,637 people have died. A total of 3,106,341 tests have been conducted.

Monday marked only the second time since March 21 that the state reported one COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,481 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 352 were in the ICU and 138 were on ventilators.

Regional update:

According to a July 15 update to the governor’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of the coronavirus. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased for the third straight day, this time to 5.5%. Currently 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 56% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen two days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 4.6%. Currently 35% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate increased for the second straight day, this time to 6.6%. Currently 36% of medical/surgical beds are available and 33% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen four days of positivity increase and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate decreased to 4.7%. Currently 47% of medical/surgical beds are available and 59% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate increased slightly to 5.3%. Currently 42% of medical/surgical beds are available and 49% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen four days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 5.1%. Currently 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 40% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate decreased to 5.8%. Currently 32% of medical/surgical beds are available and 36% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Cumberland County: 1 female 90s