Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, August 3, 2020

A sign announces to maintain social distance and wear mask during the COVID-19 pandemic at Vernon Hills Athletic Complex in Vernon Hills, Ill., Thursday, July 30, 2020. Governor J.B Pritzker introduced new restrictions for recreational sports leagues in Illinois Wednesday, as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise across the state. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y)

Illinois reported 10 additional deaths and 1,298 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state tested 28,475 people over the previous 24 hours. Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate is 4.0%. Illinois has now seen 183,241 total cases of the virus and 7,526 people have died. A total of 2,806,797 tests have been conducted.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,418 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 347 were in the ICU and 132 were on ventilators.

Governor JB Pritzker launched a new $5 million “It only works if you wear it” public awareness campaign on Monday to encourage Illinois residents to wear a face covering every time they’re in public.

“I’m proud to launch a new public awareness campaign today that has a straightforward message for Illinoisans: A mask is like anything that keeps us safe. It only works if you wear it,” Pritzker said. “We’ve made so much progress since the beginning of this pandemic. Let’s protect that progress. This is our moment to pull together as families, friends and neighbors. We’re all safer and stronger when we go all in, Illinois.”

Regional update:

According to a July 15 update to the governor’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of the coronavirus. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only three days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went down to 5.3%. Currently 40% of medical/surgical beds are available and 53% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and four days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went down to 4.7%. Currently 37% of medical/surgical beds are available and 47% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 6.2%. Currently 33% of medical/surgical beds are available and 31% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen four days of positivity increase and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went down to 4.4%. Currently 50% of medical/surgical beds are available and 54% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen eight days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 4.8%. Currently 45% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only one day of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate remained flat at 4.8%. Currently 29% of medical/surgical beds are available and 42% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen eight days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate went up to 5.8%. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 36% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Adams County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- La Salle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

- Peoria County: 1 female 70s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 80s