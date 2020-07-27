Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, July 27, 2020

Gov. JB Pritzker (right) greets videographer Tamir Bell (left) July 16 at City Market in Rockford after Pritzker's visit to promote the 2020 Census. (Rockford Register)

Illinois reported 18 additional death and 1,231 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state tested 30,567 people over the previous 24 hours. Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate went up for the seventh time in eight days to 3.8%. Illinois now has seen 172,655 total cases of the virus and 7,416 people have died. A total of 2,542,134 people have been tested.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,417 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 350 were in the ICU and 124 were on ventilators.

Regional update

According to a July 15 update to Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of COVID-19. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen eight days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 4.7%. Currently 41% of medical/surgical beds are available and 55% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen six days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 4.5%. Currently 36% of medical/surgical beds are available and 47% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only one day of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate remained flat at 5.7%. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 35% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen five days of positivity increase and zero days of hospital admission increases. The region’s positivity rate went up to 4.9%. Currently 48% of medical/surgical beds are available and 54% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate went up to 4.1%. Currently 43% of medical/surgical beds are available and 48% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen three days of positivity increases and five days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate went up to 4.3%. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 42% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen seven days of positivity increases – meeting one criteria for stricter measures – but only three days of hospital admission increases. The region's positivity rate went up to 5.4%. Currently 28% of medical/surgical beds are available and 34% of ICU beds.

To see how other regions across the state are doing, see the full IDPH dashboard here.

Newly reported deaths include:

• Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 2 male 70s, 1 male 90s

• DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s

• Peoria County: 1 female 50s

• Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s