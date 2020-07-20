Here’s where each health region in northern Illinois stands as of Monday, July 20, 2020

In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said that they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP) (John Cairns)

Illinois reported six deaths and 1,173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state tested 34,598 people over the previous 24 hours. Illinois’ seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.0%. Illinois has now seen 162,748 total cases of the virus and 7,301 people have died. A total of 2,279,109 tests have been run.

As of late Sunday night, Illinois had 1,410 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 308 were in the ICU and 133 were on ventilators. The 308 COVID-19 patients in the ICU is the lowest number since IDPH made that data public.

Regional update

According to a July 15 update to the governor’s COVID-19 response plan, the state will be tracking public health metrics in a slightly different way to monitor any potential resurgences of the coronavirus. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a ten day period.

A region may also become more restrictive if there is a seven-day increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19-related illness or a reduction in hospital medical/surgical beds or ICU capacity below 20%. If a region reports three consecutive days with greater than an 8% average positivity rate, additional infection mitigation will be considered through a tiered system of restriction guidelines offered by the IDPH.

The North Suburban region (McHenry and Lake counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and three days of hospital admission increases. The region has a 3.6% positivity rate. Currently 44% of medical/surgical beds are available and 55% of ICU beds.

The West Suburban region (DuPage and Kane counties) has seen four days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region currently has a 3.8% positivity rate. Currently 35% of medical/surgical beds are available and 50% of ICU beds.

The South Suburban region (Will and Kankakee counties) has seen three days of positivity increases and zero days of hospital admission increases. The region currently has a 4.7% positivity rate. Currently 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 35% of ICU beds.

The North region (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) has seen five days of positivity increase and one day of hospital admission increases. Currently 45% of medical/surgical beds are available and 53% of ICU beds.

The North-Central region (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) has seen five days of positivity increases and two days of hospital admission increases. The region currently has a 3.6% positivity rate. Currently 40% of medical/surgical beds are available and 52% of ICU beds.

Chicago has seen two days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. Chicago currently has a 3.9% positivity rate. Currently 31% of medical/surgical beds are available and 42% of ICU beds.

Suburban Cook County has seen four days of positivity increases and one day of hospital admission increases. The region currently has a 4.4% positivity rate. Currently 30% of medical/surgical beds are available and 40% of ICU beds.

Newly reported deaths include:

- Cass County - 1 female 90s

- Cook County - 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s

- DuPage County - 1 male 70s

- Peoria County - 1 female 100+

- Will County - 1 female 50s