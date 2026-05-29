Gala celebrates 150 years of Hegeler Carus Mansion

The Hegeler Carus Mansion in La Salle is celebrating the 150th anniversary of completion of this palatial Second Empire home, and they’re marking the occasion by hosting their first themed fundraising gala. This weekend also is the final opportunity to secure early bird pricing for this Biergarten & Steampunk Fashion Show before ticket prices increase June 1.

The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 beneath the tree canopy in the Grove at the Mansion. The evening will blend the German heritage of the Mansion’s original residents with Victorian-inspired steampunk fashion, contemporary music and outdoor entertainment.

Organizers say the event signals a renewed commitment to preservation efforts and future restoration projects aimed at protecting the Mansion for generations to come.

Guests will enjoy German-inspired fare from Thyme Craft Kitchen, beer sponsored by Tangled Roots Brewing Co., desserts from Blue Eyed Rascal Baking Co., and a custom branded whiskey from Star Union Spirits. The whiskey also will be available to buy, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Mansion.

Entertainment throughout the evening includes live music from Manderley Strings performing from the gazebo, a National Steampunk Fashion Show Competition judged by textile artist Jane Case Vickers, and both live and silent auctions benefiting the Mansion. WGN’s John Williams will emcee the live auction. Guests also can view special outdoor sculptures from Lockport, including Steampunk Abraham Lincoln and Rocket.

Tickets currently are available for $125 per person through May 31 before increasing to $150 on June 1. Tables for 10 are available for $1,000 through the early bird period before increasing to $1,200.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is recognized as one of Illinois’ most significant architectural landmarks. The Mansion recently was named one of the “150 Great Places in Illinois” by the Council of the American Institute of Architects. Designed by famed Chicago Water Tower architect W.W. Boyington, the 16,000-square-foot Mansion has remained largely unchanged since its completion in 1876. The home features 56 rooms across seven levels, along with intricate parquet floors and hand-painted ceilings.

The Mansion was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and received National Historic Landmark designation in 2007.

Proceeds from the gala will support the continued preservation, restoration and educational mission of the Mansion. Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals, businesses and organizations interested in supporting the event and preservation efforts. For sponsorship information or questions, contact the Mansion at info@hegelercarus.org.

The Hegeler Carus Mansion is located at 1307 Seventh St. in La Salle. The Mansion is open for tours Thursday through Saturday, with pre-registration required.

More information is available at HegelerCarus.org or on the Mansion’s Facebook page.