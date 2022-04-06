NIU Art Museum to host silent benefit auction

DeKALB – Northern Illinois University’s Art Museum will hold a silent benefit auction of small art pieces during regular gallery hours through May 6.

According to a news release, the gallery’s regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The auction started Tuesday, April 5 and will last until 2 p.m. Friday, May 6 at the NIU Art Museum in Altgeld Hall, College Ave., DeKalb.

The auction will help raise funds to buy artwork from the Brandywine Print Workshop, a diversity-driven printmaking studio selling underrepresented artists’ work, according to the release. The intention of the auction is to reflect the changing demographics of the university and region more accurately with the artwork.

Artwork that will be up for bidding will include photographs, paintings, sculpture and print by contemporary local artists including Jay Ryan and David Driesbach as well as historical master draftspersons such as Honoré Daumier and Françisco Goya.

In support of diversification of the collection, several artists from the NIU School of Art and Design faculty and teaching staff, staff of the NIU Art Museum and anonymous members of the Friends of the NIU Art Museum have donated pieces of their own artwork or from their personal collections to auction.

The NIU Art Museum will follow the latest COVID-19 recommendations from local, state, federal and university guidance. Visitors are welcome on campus but are encouraged to follow the same precautions as the students, staff and faculty.

To assist the NIU Art Museum in this cause, community members are invited to make a financial donation or bid on an artwork. For more information about the university’s health protocols and guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.niu.edu/protecting-the-pack/index.shtml.