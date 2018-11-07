DeKalb County area police reports: Nov. 7, 2018

Note to readers: Information in Police Reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb City

• Adella L. Moss, 20, of the 500 block of Normal Road, was charged Friday, Nov. 2, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Latoya D. Robinson, 34, of the 800 block of Crane Drive, was charged Friday, Nov. 2, with driving on a suspended license.

• James M. Kitanga, 43, of the 500 block of Normal Road, was charged Friday, Nov. 2, with driving on a suspended license.

• Michael C. Leigh III, 28, of the 8500 block of South Winchester Avenue in Chicago, was charged Friday, Nov. 2, with leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage.

• Dajour D. Snow, 21, of the 100 block of North Calhoun Street, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Eddie D. Johnson, 36, of the 300 block of Gurler Street, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with disorderly conduct.

• Jacob L. Ingersoll, 32, of the 300 of South Second Street, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with aggravated domestic battery and two counts of domestic battery.

• Kimberly Cole, 53, of the 800 block of Ridge Drive, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with driving without a license.

• Zachary W. Harrelson, 25, of the 600 block of Ellwood Avenue, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with battery.

• Damille Q. Sweet, 26, of the 900 block of Spiros Court, was charged Sunday, Nov. 4, with driving on a suspended license.

• Antonio Cervantes-Alonso, 40, of the 1300 block of North Annie Glidden Road, was charged Sunday, Nov. 4, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Henry L. Jackson, 21 of the 700 block of Regent Drive, was charged Sunday, Nov. 4, with two counts of retail theft.

• Jeremiah G. Young, 32, of the 500 block of East Taylor Street, was charged Sunday, Nov. 4, with disorderly conduct.

• Maurice P. Moore-Wainright, 21, of the 700 block of Russell Road, was charged Monday, Nov. 5, with retail theft.

• Luis R. Lino, 46, of the 700 block of North 11th Street, was charged Monday, Nov. 5, with driving without a license.

• Trevon T. Boyce, 22, of the 1000 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Monday, Nov. 5, with unlawful interference with a tow.

• Randy W. Lawson, 31, of the 400 block of Spring Avenue, was charged Monday, Nov. 5, with retail theft.

Sycamore

• Kristofer R. McMullen, 39, of Sycamore, was charged Friday, Nov. 2, with driving under the influence of alcohol.

• Joseph L. Larsen, 44, of DeKalb, was charged Sunday, Nov. 4, with domestic battery and a parole violation.

DeKalb County

• Cupertino Sanchez, 33, of the 400 block of South Fourth Street in DeKalb, was charged Saturday, Nov. 3, with driving with a suspended license.

• Tristan Kellogg, 19, of the 2200 block of Gate Parkway in Rockford, was charged Monday, Nov. 5, with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.