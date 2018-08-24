DeKalb County area police reports: Aug. 24, 2018

DeKalb city

• Belinda R. McNaughton, 24, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, was charged Friday, Aug. 17, with theft.

• Donato Duran, 53, of the 800 block of South First Street, was charged Saturday, Aug. 18, with DUI – alcohol.

• Chantel J. King, 21, of the 300 block of Errett Road in Rochelle, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with criminal trespass to property.

• Taylor B. Meschewski, 22, of the first block of Evergreen Circle, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with criminal trespass to property.

• Brittney A. Riggs, 25, of the 700 block of Regent Drive, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Passion M. Jones, 24, of the 3700 block of South Dearborn Street in Chicago, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with driving on a suspended license.

• Florentine J. Garcia, 23, of the

900 block of Regent Drive, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with criminal damage to property, two counts of domestic battery and unlawful restraint.

• Marcus L. Groves, 25, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with two counts of domestic battery.

• Kyle C. Miller, 34, of the 300 block of East High Street in Sycamore, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with two counts of domestic battery and criminal trespass to land.

• Fie Xie, 28, of the 1100 block of Varsity Boulevard, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with driving on a suspended license.

• Dakota G. Rosenberg, 23, of the 1100 block of Rushmoore Drive, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with domestic battery.

• John M. Garofalo, 30, of the 800 block of Kimberly Drive, was charged Sunday, Aug. 19, with criminal damage to property.

DeKalb County

• Johnathon M. Lovett, 24, of the

600 block of Fairlane Avenue, was charged Saturday, Aug. 18, with battery.

• Brian K. Anderson Jr., 24, of the 100 block of Poplar Street in Glendale Heights, was charged Saturday, Aug. 18, with driving while license suspended and failure to appear on a warrant.

• Misti Fant, 36, of the 11000 block of East Flagg Road in Rochelle, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 21, with unlawful possession of a credit card.