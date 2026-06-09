Daily Chronicle 2026 Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Sycamore’s Will Rosenow

Sycamore’s Will Rosenow makes a throw in the shot put Wednesday, May 20, 2026, during the Class 2A boys track sectional at Rochelle High School. (Mark Busch)

Football or track. Will Rosenow still doesn’t know which one he’ll compete in competitively in college.

As he heads into his final year at Sycamore, Rosenow is proving that the two sports feed each other and together they’ve made him a state-caliber athlete in both.

“Football practice and games, they just make me way more explosive,” said Rosenow, a Daily Chronicle 2025 All-Area Football First-Team selection and second-place finisher in Class 2A in the shot put. “That whole season builds me toward being way more explosive, then when it’s track season I just have to get my technique down.”

Rosenow said he spends about once a week during the summer working on throws. The rest of the time the offensive lineman spends at football workouts, which is more than enough to get him in track shape as well.

The formula works. Rosenow won the Interstate 8 Conference and the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional in both the shot put and discus this year. He missed a state title by 0.06 meters, throwing 17.26 in the final.

“I know I got next year at least, be state champion next year,” Rosenow said. “I still have a whole other season ahead of me.”

Rosenow lost to Dixon junior Owen LeSage at the state meet after finishing almost two meters ahead of him at the sectional. Rosenow posted a personal best of 18.11 meters there, nearly hitting 60 feet (59 feet, 5 inches).

Rosenow set the school record in the shot put last year and keeps pushing it upward. While his mark improved by 10 feet from last year to this year, Sycamore coach Matt Koceki said those gains are much more incremental from here on out.

More important, Koceki said, Rosenow understands that and is building toward attainable goals for next year.

“Even though he had success as a sophomore, he knew he wanted to accomplish the goals he wanted to,” Koceki said. “It was going to take more than another year of getting older. He really put the work in to hone his craft.”

Koceki said with Rosenow in on the team’s workouts, he adds a sense of quality and professionalism to them.

Rosenow was also peaking in the discus toward the end of the year, setting a personal record at a home meet on May 1 with a toss of 53.2 meters. He followed that up with the wins at conference and sectionals with similar marks, but was 11th at state with a 47.54.

In 2025, Rosenow was second in the shot put and ninth in the discus. He said with the Spartans in the hunt for, and eventually winning, a 2A team state title, it made his focus much higher.

He also said that his mindset in practice has to be in a different place leading into the state tournament. But he also said he’s happy he’s got the one more year to compete and is ready to go.

He’s also got his college plans to sort out. He’s got offers for both track and football. NIU offered him for football in May but doesn’t offer scholarships for men’s track.

He said no school has offered him for both sports yet, but Minnesota State has talked to him about competing in both.

“I’d like to do either one, I’m not completely sure which one I want to do,” Rosenow said. “Right now I have better options for football but I also really like track, so I’m not really sure yet.”