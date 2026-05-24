Sycamore Farmers Market to return June 2

The Sycamore Farmers Market will return for its 2026 season June 2 (Photo provided by the DeKalb County History Center )

The DeKalb County History Center recently announced the Sycamore Farmers market will return for its 2026 season for community members.

The farmers market will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays from June 2 through Sept. 1 on the history center’s front lawn, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The market features locally grown produce, plants, flowers, honey, eggs, meat, specialty food, baked goods, beverages and handmade art and crafts from regional artisans, makers and farmers. The farmers market also will include a rotating vendors, seasonal products, food trucks, activities, educational programs and live entertainment lineup. The market will focus on creating a community gathering space to celebrate local agriculture, music, food, handmade goods and small businesses.

The history center’s campus expansion project renovated the corn crib into an outdoor music and gathering venue. The venue space will be used for the farmers market, community programs and live performances.

“The Sycamore Farmers Market is about more than shopping local,” history center Marketing and Development Director Katie Drum said in a news release. “It’s about creating a welcoming community space where people can gather, connect, and celebrate the incredible farmers, makers, musicians, and small businesses that make DeKalb County special.”

The Sycamore Farmers Market’s featured highlights include:

The DeKalb County History Center’s “We the People of DeKalb County” exhibit and pop-up educational programs

Vendors including Bross Farm, Rooted Ritual Juices, Stoney Willows, Flourish Bakery, The Boosted Bee, Garden of Beauty, One More Salsa, Prairie Wildflowers, Half-Acre Pantry, Sandra’s Homemade and Rainbow

Food trucks such as Cousins Maine Lobster and The Press Box

Arco Music Hall, The Mad Man Band, Zachary Harris, Jim Kanas and Holtz’ n Around Combo will perform

Attendees can buy beverages from the history center’s on-site bar. Proceeds will support the history center. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets for the music performances.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.