Peace Park could open in DeKalb this fall

Crews are seen Thursday, May 21, 2026, at work on Peace Park in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Ever since her husband died, Gretchen Moore has felt she’s had a greater calling to serve.

So when she learned that DeKalb Township and First United Congregational Church of Christ in DeKalb were in talks to redevelop an underutilized parcel of land and transform it into a park, she became motivated to help bring their plans closer to reality.

“I’d been wanting to do something important, meaningful and beautiful,” Moore said.

The park, dubbed Peace Park, serves a simple purpose: to convey a sense of calm and serenity.

The park, once it’s complete, will feature three levels of affordability for grieving families outside of traditional burials, with the scattering garden, niche burial and ossuary.

On-site, there is a pollinator garden for visitors to enjoy.

DeKalb Township supervisor Mary Hess said the garden’s going to be dedicated to children whose lives were cut short.

A columbarium is on the way. It’s part of the second phase of the Peace Park project, which has not yet started.

There will soon be benches for people to sit on and donor bricks for people to memorialize their loved ones, as well.

Peace Park abuts First Congregational United Church of Christ in DeKalb and the 161-year-old Oakwood Cemetery property, which is maintained by DeKalb Township.

Previously, the property was used for gardening by the church.

Officials said the first phase of the project amounted to $179,000, including an in-kind donation from Moore.

Moore said she believes her husband, Charles, would have supported the idea of Peace Park.

“I love him because he loved outdoors,” she said.

Hess said she’s excited for the community to experience Peace Park once it opens.

“It’s just a quiet, lovely place,” she said.

It’s rather unique that a township would take on such a project, Hess said.

“Rather than hiring a commercial mowing company, we’re able to do it at a lesser cost than most in cooperation with [the township road district.] Right now, we just have the path. But it’s a good start.”

Hess gave thanks to Moore for her contribution to the project.

“This is her legacy gift,” Hess said. “This is it.”