NIU baseball win MAC tournament for 1st time in last year league

Northern Illinois said goodbye to the Mid-American Conference by winning the baseball tournament for the first time in school history.

The Huskies (35-17) entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, but knocked off No. 3 Toledo 5-1 on Saturday night to earn a spot in a College World Series Regional for the first time since 1972, when they were called district tournaments.

Gavin Baldwin was 2 for 3 with his 15th home run of the year. His blast in the top of the fourth put the Huskies ahead for good, 2-1, after the Rockets tied the game in the bottom of the third.

Baldwin also singled in the top of the seventh, scoring Nolan Sandee and Charlie Parcell to push the lead to 4-1.

A Cole Smith bunt single scored Wyatt Wawro in the ninth and pushed the lead to 5-1.

Blake Gaskey started and went four innings, allowing one earned run and four hits. He struck out three and walked one. Cooper Cohn also pitched four innings and got the win, allowing two hits, no runs and a walk. He struck out five.

The regional selection show is at noon Monday.