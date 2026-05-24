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Great Clips opens new location in Sycamore

Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrates with ribbon cutting

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Great Clips grand opening

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Great Clips grand opening (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

By Shaw Local News Network

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Great Clips location in town.

Chamber ambassadors, community members and supporters celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting May 15.

“We’re excited to welcome Great Clips to Sycamore,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their focus on convenience, quality service, and accessibility makes them a great addition to our local business community.”

Great Clips, 230 W. Peace Road, Sycamore, offers affordable and high-quality haircuts for men, women and children.

For information, visit salons.greatclips.com/us/il/sycamore.

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Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois