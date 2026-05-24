Great Clips opens new location in Sycamore

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce celebrating Great Clips grand opening (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of a new Great Clips location in town.

Chamber ambassadors, community members and supporters celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting May 15.

“We’re excited to welcome Great Clips to Sycamore,” Sycamore Chamber of Commerce CEO Rose Treml said in a news release. “Their focus on convenience, quality service, and accessibility makes them a great addition to our local business community.”

Great Clips, 230 W. Peace Road, Sycamore, offers affordable and high-quality haircuts for men, women and children.

For information, visit salons.greatclips.com/us/il/sycamore.