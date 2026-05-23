Memorial Day events in DeKalb County 2026

An attendee wears a flag as he listens to speakers Monday, May 27, 2024, during the DeKalb Memorial Day program at Ellwood House. (Mark Busch)

DeKalb County-area cities, veterans groups and organizers will host Memorial Day events throughout the county for the public to honor all deceased service members.

Memorial Day is May 25.

DeKalb

34th annual Mayors’ Memorial Day Breakfast : 6:30 to 8 a.m. at DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road. Sponsored by the DeKalb County Forty et Eight, Voiture 207, the breakfast includes a United Prayer at 7:15 a.m. and a short program at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast costs $10 or $15 at the door.

: 6:30 to 8 a.m. at DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road. Sponsored by the DeKalb County Forty et Eight, Voiture 207, the breakfast includes a United Prayer at 7:15 a.m. and a short program at 7:30 a.m. The breakfast costs $10 or $15 at the door. Downtown DeKalb Memorial Day Ceremony: 8:30 a.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock in Memorial Park, 101 E. Lincoln Highway. The ceremony will begin the city-sponsored Memorial Day events and activities. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock was dedicated in honor of World War I veterans in 1921.

8:30 a.m. at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock in Memorial Park, 101 E. Lincoln Highway. The ceremony will begin the city-sponsored Memorial Day events and activities. The Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Clock was dedicated in honor of World War I veterans in 1921. DeKalb Memorial Day Parade: 9 a.m. The city of DeKalb’s annual Memorial Day Parade will allow community members to honor and support DeKalb-area residents. The parade also will commemorate the United States 250th anniversary as part of America250 DeKalb. The Memorial Day Parade will travel west down Locust Street to Linden Place. The parade route ends at the Ellwood House Museum. The parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m.

9 a.m. The city of DeKalb’s annual Memorial Day Parade will allow community members to honor and support DeKalb-area residents. The parade also will commemorate the United States 250th anniversary as part of America250 DeKalb. The Memorial Day Parade will travel west down Locust Street to Linden Place. The parade route ends at the Ellwood House Museum. The parade lineup begins at 8:30 a.m. DeKalb Memorial Day Ceremony: 9:30 a.m. at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place. The ceremony features speakers, a 21-gun salute and singing by the DeKalb High School Choir. Self-guided tours of the museum’s first floor will be held after the ceremony.

9:30 a.m. at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place. The ceremony features speakers, a 21-gun salute and singing by the DeKalb High School Choir. Self-guided tours of the museum’s first floor will be held after the ceremony. RTW Veterans Center Memorial Day luncheon: Noon to 4 p.m. at the RTW Veterans Center, 854 W. Lincoln Highway. The free luncheon includes food, family activities, prizes, speakers, music and a veterans dedication ceremony. The doors to the veterans center open at noon.

Noon to 4 p.m. at the RTW Veterans Center, 854 W. Lincoln Highway. The free luncheon includes food, family activities, prizes, speakers, music and a veterans dedication ceremony. The doors to the veterans center open at noon. AMVETS DeKalb Memorial Day concert: 2 to 6 p.m. at AMVETS Post 90, 421 Oak St. The AMVETS Post 90 in DeKalb will offer a Memorial Day concert featuring The Beaux. The Ladies Auxiliary also will hold a bake sale and basket raffle. Food will be served at 12:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted.

Attendees put their hands on their hearts during the singing of the “Star Spangled Banner” Monday, May 26, 2025, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Ellwood House in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Sycamore

Sycamore Memorial Day Parade: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. from the Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St., to Elmwood Cemetery, 901 S. Cross St. The Sycamore Veterans Home Association will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade. The parade features the American Legion Riders, Sycamore Middle School band and veterans and scout groups. The Memorial Day Parade will travel from Somonauk Street to Charles Street. The parade route ends at Elmwood Cemetery. A Memorial Day Ceremony will be held after the parade at the cemetery.

Genoa

Genoa Memorial Day Parade: 10 to 11 a.m. from the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., to Genoa Cemetery, corner of S. Sycamore and E. Hill Streets. Sponsored by the Genoa Veterans Home, the parade route will travel from the veterans home to Genoa Cemetery. The Memorial Day Parade also includes a motorcycle rode and escort.

Members of the DeKalb American Legion Post 66 Honor Guard stand at attention Monday, May 26, 2025, during the Memorial Day ceremony at Ellwood House in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

Malta

Malta Memorial Day Celebration: 10 a.m. at Malta United Methodist Church, 201 E. Sprague St. Sponsored by the Malta Memorial Day Committee, community members can honor deceased service men and women. The celebration includes reflections, prayers and a time of remembrance service. Attendees also can participate in a processional march to a Memorial Wreath Ceremony at the Malta Township Public Library.

Sandwich

Sandwich Memorial Day schedule

In advance of Memorial Day, the Sandwich American Legion, VFW, local scouts, and community volunteers will begin preparations by placing American flags on veterans’ graves 10 a.m. Saturday at Oak Mound Cemetery.

The day’s Memorial Day observances will include a series of ceremonies at local cemeteries and memorial sites, culminating in a gathering at the Sandwich Veterans of Foreign Wars Post.

9:30 a.m. – Pine Mound Cemetery, LaSalle County

10 a.m. – Veterans Park, downtown Sandwich

10:30 a.m. – Oak Ridge Cemetery with GAR Ceremony (GAR Cannon), Sandwich

11 a.m. – Oak Mound Cemetery, 13657 Chicago Road, DeKalb County

11:30 a.m. – St. Paul Cemetery, West Sandwich Road, DeKalb County

11:50 a.m. – Pratt Road Cemetery, DeKalb County

12:15 p.m. – VFW Post 1486. 713 S. Main St., Sandwich

Each stop on the schedule will honor fallen service members with ceremonial tributes and moments of remembrance.

The public is invited to attend any or all portions of the day’s events. Community members, veterans, families and local organizations are encouraged to participate and show their support, according to the release.