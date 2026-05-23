DeKalb County Forty and Eight annual Memorial Day breakfast set for May 25

Shaw Local file photo – Backlit American flags wave along the Avenue of Flags in front of the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore during the opening ceremony for the 24-hour Veterans Vigil. (Mark Busch)

The DeKalb County Forty and Eight, Voiture 207 will hold its annual Mayors’ Memorial Day Breakfast for community members to celebrate Memorial Day.

The breakfast will be served from 6:15 to 7 a.m. May 25 at the DeKalb Elks Lodge 765, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road.

A United Prayer will be held at 7:15 a.m. A program also is set for 7:30 a.m. The breakfast costs $10 to prepay or $15 at the door. To prepay, email ffb66@juno.com or call 815-758-5788.

A motorcycle ride and escort to the DeKalb, Sycamore and Genoa Memorial Day parades will begin at 8:30 a.m. The motorcycle ride and escort’s staging is set for 8:05 a.m. The Sons of the American Legion will serve a lunch at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.