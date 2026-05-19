Good Times Grill in Hinckley to close

Good Times Grill, 126 E. Lincoln Ave., permanently closed on May 18, 2026, after the restaurant's management team posted their decision to shutter the business on social media. (Camden Lazenby)

Hinckley residents will soon have one less local sit-down dining option now that the people behind Good Times Grill have decided to permanently close the restaurant.

The mobile food and concession management team for Good Times Grill, 126 E. Lincoln Ave., announced the restaurant’s immediate closure Monday on social media.

“We truly tried to make the Grill a place for everyone, but unfortunately, we faced challenges and setbacks that became too difficult to overcome,” the management team wrote.

At 4:30 p.m Monday, from East DeKalb Avenue, chairs could be seen stacked on top of tables inside Good Times Grill.

The decision to close the restaurant was described as “difficult,” but kitchen operations will continue uninterrupted. All existing (and future) catering orders will be honored, and the restaurant’s cooking space will remain the commissary kitchen for two local food trucks: The Press Box and Bluesy Box, according to the announcement.

“This was not an easy decision, but it is a necessary step to ensure the continued success and growth of our food trailer operations,” the management team wrote. “You will still be able to enjoy the flavors of Good Times Grill through our food trailers when they are in the area.”

In the future, the people behind the food trucks and the now-closed restaurant will focus on continuing to provide food for their mobile and catering operations.

“To our employees — thank you,“ the post reads. ”We are incredibly grateful for everything you brought to our team and wish you nothing but success moving forward.”