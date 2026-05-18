Grant expected to boost DeKalb Farmers Market promo strategies

Customers chat with vendor Marie's Bees at the opening day of the DeKalb farmers market on Thursday, June 5, 2025, in Van Buer Plaza in downtown DeKalb. The market opened its 30th year Thursday. (Kelsey Rettke)

The DeKalb Farmers Market recently announced it was selected as a grant recipient through Compeer Financial’s Compeer Giving program.

The grant is part of an initiative to distribute more than $69,000 to 71 farmers markets in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

The grant will support efforts to strengthen local farmers and community connections.

“Spring marks the return of farmers markets and the opportunity to bring people together around local food and agriculture,” Compeer Financial Compeer Giving program manager Karen Schieler said in a news release. “We’re pleased to support markets that help farmers share their passion, increase awareness of how food is grown, and contribute to the vitality of rural communities.”

The DeKalb Farmers Market provides local growers, makers and food vendors a platform to connect with customers.

New this year, the market will offer extended hours three days this season: From noon to 6 p.m. June 18, July 16 and Aug. 13.

The grant will enhance marketing and outreach efforts, engaging activities, increasing visibility and attracting new visitors and vendors.

The DeKalb Farmers Market is one of 20 markets selected for the program in Illinois. The farmers market also is part of markets network serving more than 2.3 million visitors across the region annually.

The DeKalb Farmers Market’s 2026 season opens June 4. The market will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3.

For information, visit dekalb.org/farmersmarket or the farmers market’s social media pages.