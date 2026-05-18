Developer wants to retrofit old Sycamore school building into apartments

The former Sycamore School District 427 Administration building, 245 W. Exchange St., could turn into a new apartment complex, according to a proposal set forth by a developer. The building, shown here on Friday, May 15, 2026, will be the focus of a Sycamore City Council hearing on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Kelsey Rettke)

Sycamore Central School could become a downtown apartment building, depending on the whims of the Sycamore City Council on Monday.

The managers of BCM Industrial Park 2 have petitioned the city to allow multiple residences to be occupied in the space, according to city documents. They hope to reconfigure a former school and administration building into 14 one-bedroom apartments, five two-bedroom apartments, a common area and a gym space.

BCM Industrial Park 2 manages the former Sycamore school and admin building, located at 245 West Exchange St.

The limited liability company assumed ownership of the building after the Sycamore Community School District 427 board of education decided to sell the property for $151,000 on Oct. 28. That decision came months after the district’s admin offices moved into the former Nicor building located at 1947 Bethany Road in 2025.

The former Sycamore School District 427 Administration building, 245 W. Exchange St., could turn into a new apartment complex, according to a proposal set forth by a developer. The building, shown here on Friday, May 15, 2026, will be the focus of a Sycamore City Council hearing on Monday, May 18, 2026. (Kelsey Rettke)

On May 11, the Sycamore Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously voted to recommend that the Sycamore City Council approve the request.

In a report to the Sycamore City Council, Nate Kitterman, the chairman of the commission, wrote that there were no objections to the rezoning request.

“As part of this redevelopment, rezoning the parcel to R-3, Multiple Family Residence District would align well with the current zoning of the neighboring properties,” Kitterman wrote. “No objections were raised during the public hearing.”

Despite the interior renovations that would be required to transform the building into an apartment building, Kitterman wrote that the building’s “exterior architectural features would remain as-is and will be cleaned, tuckpointed, and repainted as needed.”

The property’s existing parking lot would be patched, re-sealed and re-striped, documents show. An accessibility ramp, for Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, would also be constructed at the front of the building.

On Monday, a vote by the Sycamore City Council to approve the requested zoning change would pave the way for the creation of 19 apartments in downtown Sycamore.