Srygler: STARR Awards showcase local efforts to support sustainability in DeKalb

The DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission had the great honor to announce the recipients of the 2026 STARR (Sustainability Through Action, Resiliency & Responsibility) awards at the annual Earth Fest that was held on April 11 at the Founders Memorial Library.

It was the commission’s honor to celebrate and recognize community members, businesses and organizations showing leadership in sustainability practices.

2026 STARR Award recipients

Green Business of the Year – Every Little Bit, owner Jessica Cima

Jessica Cima is a lifelong devoted gardener, award-winning food preservationist and educator who describes her garden as a “living, learning environment.” Jessica converted her traditional yard into a food-producing yard and promotes sustainable practices, such as composting, to return vital nutrients to the soil. Jessica has long shared her knowledge and passion with neighbors and the community and launched Every Little Bit to share her small-batch jams and jellies, award-winning pie fillings made from fresh hand-harvested fruits and artisanal goods. Check out the website for more information and connect with her at the DeKalb Farmers Market (Thursdays, June 4 through September 3rd).

Sustainable Community Project – Rick Johns Memorial Donation Garden

Dr. Kristen Borre was nominated for her dedication to the garden that was started 13 years ago at St Paul’s Episcopal Church. Master Gardener Dr. Borre developed it into a Communiversity garden with demonstration plots that include solar-powered irrigation. The Rick Johns Memorial Donation Garden provides hands-on learning opportunities for students associated with Northern Illinois University Environmental Studies program and other volunteers. Last year, over 1,000 pounds of produce were donated to the community. This visionary garden has plans to install hydroponics for year-round harvesting.

Corporate/Institutional Environmental Leadership – Kishwaukee Water Reclamation District (KWRD)

Ben Meier (Operations Foreman) accepted on behalf of Mark Eddington, Executive Director

KWRD was nominated for their ecological impact, community engagement and educational initiatives. KWRD has been committed to rewilding 10+ acres to native prairie under the leadership of Nick Newman, Environment and Technology Manager. Meier and Newman presented “Turning Sewage into Energy” at the NIU STEAM Café on March 4th to share KWRD’s exciting innovations and practices implemented to make the wastewater treatment process more environmentally sustainable. KWRD’s first sustainability effort was the installation of two combined heat and power (CHP) generators to power their facility. These generators are fueled by biogas (methane), which is a natural product of the wastewater treatment process. Community benefits include the installation of six free EV charging stations.

Individual Sustainability Champion – Austin Cliffe, Executive Director of Pawpaw Foundation

Austin Cliffe shares the Foundation’s mission to plant native pawpaw trees and educate the public about their ecological, cultural, and nutritional value. He shares his passion for pawpaw trees at various outreach and education programs. On October 28, 2025, Austin planted a pawpaw tree at Fire Station One as part of the celebration for DeKalb earning the Tree City USA designation. Austin planted pawpaws at the Glidden Homestead and presented them there. He led the grove project, the first pawpaw planting in NIU’s history, with the planting of 10 seedlings and 40 seeds at NIU’s “North 40” and is the founder of the Pawpaw Festival in Paw Paw, Illinois, which will host its third annual festival on Sep. 26, 2026.

The Youth Sustainability Leader STARR category did not receive nominations this year. The Commission is considering a change to increase the age to 21 years, from under 18, to include college students.

Do you know an individual or business in DeKalb who is leading the way in sustainability efforts and would like to nominate them for the STARR award?

The 2027 STARR nomination period will open in early February with a deadline in mid-March so the awardees can be honored at Earth Fest. Visit the STARR awards at cityofdekalb.com for more information on how to nominate individuals, FAQs and to see past recipients.

The DeKalb Citizens’ Environmental Commission looks forward to your nominations so we can continue to recognize their efforts and inspire others.

• Linda Srygler earned her B.S. and M.S. from the Department of Biological Sciences at NIU and is a Research Compliance and Laboratory Safety Specialist at NIU. Srygler is a member of the city of DeKalb’s Citizens’ Environmental Commission.