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Daily Chronicle

DeKalb School District 428 Board reorganizes ahead of summer break

Last day of school is May 22

Board President Chris Boyes (center) speaks Aug. 5, 2025, at the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting.

Shaw Local file photo – Board President Chris Boyes (center) speaks Aug. 5, 2025, at the DeKalb School District 428 Board meeting. (Megann Horstead)

By Megann Horstead

Some changes are in order for the DeKalb School District 428 School Board as summer break fast approaches.

School district leaders recently held a reorganization meeting for the nomination of new officers.

The board decided to retain Chris Boyes as board president in a 7-0 vote.

At a recent board meeting, Boyes announced that he intends to seek a second term on the board.

His current term is set to expire in May 2027.

New this time, the board chose Nick Atwood as vice president in a 7-0 vote. He is taking over a role previously assumed by Jose Jaques, who first joined the board in the spring of 2025.

In a 7-0 vote, the board retained Steve Byers as board secretary.

Also at the meeting, the board unanimously decided to keep district staffers Jackie Pringle as board clerk and Armir Doka as treasurer.

The last day of class for students in DeKalb schools is May 22, officials said.

DeKalb School District 428DeKalbEducationLocal NewsDeKalb County
Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead

Megann Horstead writes about DeKalb news, events and happenings for the Daily Chronicle - Shaw Local News Network. Support my work with likes, clicks and subscriptions.