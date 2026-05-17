DeKalb School District 428 Board reorganizes ahead of summer break

Some changes are in order for the DeKalb School District 428 School Board as summer break fast approaches.

School district leaders recently held a reorganization meeting for the nomination of new officers.

The board decided to retain Chris Boyes as board president in a 7-0 vote.

At a recent board meeting, Boyes announced that he intends to seek a second term on the board.

His current term is set to expire in May 2027.

New this time, the board chose Nick Atwood as vice president in a 7-0 vote. He is taking over a role previously assumed by Jose Jaques, who first joined the board in the spring of 2025.

In a 7-0 vote, the board retained Steve Byers as board secretary.

Also at the meeting, the board unanimously decided to keep district staffers Jackie Pringle as board clerk and Armir Doka as treasurer.

The last day of class for students in DeKalb schools is May 22, officials said.