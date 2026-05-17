DeKalb County youth help support charity efforts for 13 nonprofits

YEP members vote on funding recommendations during the April meeting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

Youth Engaged in Philanthropy awarded $19,200 in grants to support projects and programs serving youth across DeKalb County.

A total of 13 community and nonprofit organizations received funding through this youth-led grantmaking initiative.

“It was an honor to help lead YEP’s grant decisions this year,” YEP Grants Chair Ryken Scott of Genoa-Kingston High School said in a news release. “These grants support nonprofits serving youth in our area.”

This year, YEP received more than $35,000 in grant requests. After thoughtful review, discussion and a final approval from the DeKalb County Community Foundation Board of Directors, the YEP committee awarded funding to the following organizations:

2026 YEP Grant recipients:

Rooted for Good : $2,539 to buy hygiene products for school district-wide food pantries

: $2,539 to buy hygiene products for school district-wide food pantries Tails Humane Society : $2,025 to buy “pet adoption kit” supplies for a youth volunteer program to assemble and distribute

: $2,025 to buy “pet adoption kit” supplies for a youth volunteer program to assemble and distribute Genoa Public Library District : $1,786 to buy VR and drone technology to enhance and increase student involvement in the K-8 STEM program

: $1,786 to buy VR and drone technology to enhance and increase student involvement in the K-8 STEM program Suicide Prevention Services : $1,639 to buy play therapy games, toys, and craft items for youth who struggle with suicidal thoughts and/or are affected by suicide

: $1,639 to buy play therapy games, toys, and craft items for youth who struggle with suicidal thoughts and/or are affected by suicide Two Rivers Head Start Agency : $1,639 to buy culturally representative books and toys for a diverse children’s (ages 3 to 5) development program

: $1,639 to buy culturally representative books and toys for a diverse children’s (ages 3 to 5) development program DeKalb Community Unit School District 428: $1,610 to buy additional bilingual books (English/Spanish) to enhance elementary classrooms

$1,610 to buy additional bilingual books (English/Spanish) to enhance elementary classrooms Family Service Agency of DeKalb County Inc .: $1,289 to buy educational materials and supplies for a mentoring program focused on the mental health of underserved youth

.: $1,289 to buy educational materials and supplies for a mentoring program focused on the mental health of underserved youth Family Service Agency of DeKalb County Inc. : $2,500 proactive grant from the YEP 2.Pro committee to support FSA’s “Roots to Rise” initiative supporting its youth shelter program

: $2,500 proactive grant from the YEP 2.Pro committee to support FSA’s “Roots to Rise” initiative supporting its youth shelter program Neighbors’ House : $1,189 to buy books and activity supplies for summer reading programs in income-eligible housing

: $1,189 to buy books and activity supplies for summer reading programs in income-eligible housing Kishwaukee Family YMCA : $859 to acquire laser tag equipment, kettlebells and medicine balls to increase middle school and high school youth involvement in healthy activities

: $859 to acquire laser tag equipment, kettlebells and medicine balls to increase middle school and high school youth involvement in healthy activities Northern Public Radio (WNIU/WNIJ) : $789 to buy soccer tournament supplies for an annual cross-cultural family festival

: $789 to buy soccer tournament supplies for an annual cross-cultural family festival CASA – Court Appointed Special Advocates : $539 to buy supplies for a 5K event supporting youth in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect

: $539 to buy supplies for a 5K event supporting youth in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect Genoa-Kingston Community Unit School District 424 : $408 to buy equipment for livestream, student-led high school sports broadcasts

: $408 to buy equipment for livestream, student-led high school sports broadcasts Children’s Community Theatre : $389 to buy a keyboard and music stands for a youth theater program serving actors with special needs

YEP members distribute youth impact grants during its May 2026 meeting. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

YEP is a youth-led program of the DeKalb County Community Foundation that introduces high school students to philanthropy, nonprofits and grantmaking. Throughout the year, students participate in nonprofit site visits, engage in community conversations and review grant applications to award funding that supports youth across DeKalb County.

This year, the YEP committee included 79 high school students representing eight schools.

To learn about Youth Engaged in Philanthropy, visit dekalbccf.org/yep or contact YEP staff manager Kyle White at 815-748-5383 or k.white@dekalbccf.org.