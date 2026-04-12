Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to return April 18 in DeKalb

Participants in Safe Passage's annual Walk A Mile in Their Shoes event hold signs to raise awareness about domestic violence and abuse in DeKalb County. (Event from 2025). The event returns to DeKalb on April 18, 2026. (Photo provided by Beth Ganion)

Safe Passage will hold its annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event for community members to increase awareness and reduce stigma towards gender-based violence.

The event will be held April 18 at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Participants will walk one mile in high heeled shoes. Safe Passage also will accept donations to support its various services. The event includes a selfie station, yard games, face painting, human slot machine and sign making.

“This event is about our neighbors,” Safe Passage executive director Rebecca Versluys said in a news release. “When DeKalb County shows up for Walk a Mile, it means survivors can access help without leaving their community, children can learn about healthy relationships early, and our county becomes more connected.”

The tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for children ages six to 17 and are free for children ages five and under. Tickets for groups of four or more will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children. Registration is encouraged.

Safe Passage is DeKalb County’s only domestic violence and sexual assault crisis center, providing a wide range of services including shelter, counseling and advocacy to survivors and their loved ones.

For information or to register, visit safepassagedv.org or Safe Passage’s Facebook page.