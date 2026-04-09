DeKalb County Volunteer Fair to empower area residents to get involved

The Egyptian Theatre as seen April 13 in DeKalb. The biggest goal of Preservation of the Egyptian Theatre – installing air conditioning for $2.5 million – remains elusive, and at least two DeKalb City Council members question whether the historic building is a good investment for public economic development dollars (Shaw Local News Network)

Organizers behind the first-ever DeKalb County Volunteer Fair are hoping to empower community connections to get area residents involved.

The inaugural event will welcome anyone interested in volunteering or serving on nonprofit boards to learn more about available opportunities, according to a news release. It all takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. April 9 at the Egyptian Theatre, 135 N. Second Street in DeKalb.

“A strong volunteer base is essential to the success of nonprofits across DeKalb County,” event organizers said in a release. “This event is about building those connections linking community members with organizations that rely on volunteers to fulfill their missions.”

The DeKalb County Volunteer Fair is bringing together representatives from more than 30 area nonprofit organizations, all of whom look forward to meeting with prospective volunteers to discuss where their passions, skills and availability match, according to a release.

Whether it’s seeking to make a difference or engaging in advocacy, to hands-on service or behind-the-scenes work, there are opportunities for everyone.

During the event, prospective volunteers will meet representatives from a variety of area nonprofit organizations, learn about their missions, and discover how their talents can support the community, according to a release.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is a collaboration between members of the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s 2025-2026 leadership academy.

For information, email Robin at robin@egyptiantheatre.org.

Editor’s Note: Shaw Media’s Megann Horstead is part of the Leadership Academy group organizing the volunteer fair.