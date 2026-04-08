Local youth treated to Easter fun at DeKalb Quick Stop

Organizers behind an Easter event held at DeKalb’s Quick Stop convenience store said it was hopping with food, goodies and educational fun.
It was a collaboration between DeKalb Quick Stop and the nonprofit organizations, Midwest Family, Social Change, and Project I Am, all of which have demonstrated a commitment to giving back to the community and supporting area youth, according to a social media announcement. The festivities were open to all.
During the April 5 event, area youth were treated to pizza, handcrafted Easter baskets and educational activities.
All the festivities were meant to provide a fun way to help area youth succeed in school and in the community, according to a social media announcement.