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Learn about skateboarding physics at DeKalb library

Fargo Skatepark is seen July 24, 2023 at 641 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb.

Fargo Skatepark is seen July 24, 2023 at 641 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

By Shaw Local News Network

The DeKalb Public Library will partner with the NIU STEAM team to hold a program for teenagers to learn about skateboarding physics.

The free program will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 9 at Fargo Indoor Skate Park, 641 E. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

Attendees can learn about skateboarding physics and participate in a free skate. Pizza will be served. Parents or legal guardians must sign a waiver form for the free skate.

Participants will get a skateboard, helmet and protective pads provided for the program. Because of limited space, participation is first-come, first-served. No registration is required.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.

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Shaw Local News Network

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