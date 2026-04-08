Family Service Agency of DeKalb County receives national reaccreditation

The new Family Service Agency facility on Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County recently received national reaccreditation from the Council on Accreditation.

The reaccreditation places the agency among a group of organizations demonstrating full compliance across core standards surrounding ethical practice, service quality, governance and accountability nationally. The review process includes submitting more than 1,000 documents for review and peer reviewers examining agency policies, outcomes and operations for more than 240 hours.

Family Service Agency of DeKalb County also had facilities toured and staff, board members and clients interviewed.

The agency’s reaccreditation provides community partners and donors independent verification that programs are professionally managed, accountable and aligned with nationally recognized best practices. The process also confirms the Family Service Agency of DeKalb County’s resources are used responsibly.

The Council on Accreditation’s accreditation demonstrates the services meet nationally recognized safety, effectiveness and accountability standards. The national reaccreditation reflects the organization’s strength and the staff, board members, volunteers and supporters’ dedication.